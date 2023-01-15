Situated above the banks of the Western Cleddau, the south-facing Boulston Manor is a truly magnificent property steeped in history, magnificence and charm.

The ten-bedroomed Georgian property dates back to 1797 when Major Dudley Acland decided to replace the former manor house which had been inhabited by the prestigious Wogan family.

“Once you enter the grounds, you immediately feel the sense of calm and privacy which inspired the building of this stunning residence at the end of the eighteenth century,” commented James Skudder, director of the Country Living Group.

The stunning facade (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The property is accessed through a set of electric gates that lead into a sweeping driveway that winds through mature woodland.

It is entered via a porch that leads into the main entrance hall, which serves as a reception space in its own right.

With two windows to the side and a large picture window looking out to the river, this space also has a Claygate brick fireplace as a focal point. A sweeping staircase rises to the first floor on the left hand side of the room.

The main hallway (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Positioned at the centre of the ground floor stands the drawing room with an attractive Minster stone carved fireplace and mantlepiece and a large set of French windows which open out onto the main terrace and grounds.

The dining room (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

A beautiful formal dining room with an oil fired Aga and original parquet floor has two windows with views onto the woodland while the kitchen/breakfast room is a real hub to the home, with impressive views over the parkland. The central island includes three sinks and an a electric Everhot range.

The kitchen (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

There is space in the room for an informal dining table and seating area while a woodburning stove provides an additional focal point. French doors lead onto a patio.

Stretching under the majority of the centre of the manor are the extensive cellars housing the wood fired boiler that provides heating for the building as well as separate cellar rooms also provide excellent dry storage.

A sweeping staircase rises to the first floor landing.

The impressive master bedroom enjoys probably the most wonderful views anywhere in the property; a doorway in the large picture window opens out onto the balcony which looks over the parkland and down to the river.

The master bedroom (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Also enjoying spectacular views over the river, the sumptuous ensuite bathroom with feature fireplace offers a jacuzzi bath, separate shower, lavatory, and hand basin, with windows to two sides of the home.

Positioned next to the ensuite is the large dressing room with a range of fitted wardrobes and cupboards.

Bedroom two has an ensuite bathroom with a jacuzzi bath and a walk-in shower while bedroom three has an ensuite with a clawfoot rolltop bath.

Included in the sale is a ground floor wing apartment, a manor cottage and an old school house.

Boulston Manor is surrounded by approximately 27acres of parkland that stretch down to the Cleddau River as well as fifteen acres of woodland that runs down to the ponds to the east of the Front Park. The woodland provides an excellent source of fuel for the wood burning boiler that heats the manor house.

To the eastern side of the Manor you find more lawns with a large barn which is included in the sale.

The property is being sold by the Country Living Group for £2,300,000.