Dyfed-Powys Police is urging people not to trespass on properties that appear to be derelict after a number of reports to one historic gothic home in Carmarthenshire.

It comes after so-called 'urban explorers' posted videos from inside Golden Grove House near Llandeilo in recent weeks.

One video has been viewed on YouTube over 1,200 times.

Police have confirmed that three arrests have been made on suspicion of burglary, and patrols of the area have been increased.

"We are aware that people have been travelling from across the country to attend the location," said a police spokesperson.

"The owner of the property has reported that a number items are missing and officers have increased patrols in the area."

On Thursday, 5 January, three men, two aged 27 and one aged 26, were arrested at the property on suspicion of burglary.

All have been bailed pending further enquiries.

DS Owen Lock said: “We are aware of online videos which have attracted some people to the house, however, despite what the videos may say, the property is not derelict.

“The owner has reported the theft of goods from inside, which is currently being investigated.

“Entering properties such as these can be dangerous and you could end up with a conviction for burglary, please don’t do it.”

The house, designed by Sir Jeffry Wyatville for the Cawdor family, is not open to the public except by prior arrangement.

It has a Tudor or Elizabethan architectural style, although it is a late Regency, Georgian house and not a Victorian house. Its national importance is recognised by its Grade II listing.

After decades of under investment and neglect Golden Grove is currently undergoing a gradual transformation.

The Golden Grove Trust has developed ambitious plans to restore the house to its former glory and turn the service wing and stableyard into an institute for international artists.

It is planned that the galleries will host their own major shows, and important travelling exhibitions of modern and contemporary art wich could put the Tywi Valley on the global map as a key location for the art world.

In popular culture, the 2017 BBC television series Decline and Fall, based on the Evelyn Waugh novel, was filmed at Golden Grove, and in 2018 the house and park were primary filming locations for the film Six Minutes to Midnight, directed by Andy Goddard.