An alien-looking seafood which can fetch up to thousands of pounds at the world’s top-end restaurants has been discovered washed up on two Pembrokeshire beaches.

The goose barnacles were found washed up on Newgale Beach on Friday morning attached to a tree trunk. The tree is believed to be either a palm tree or a cocnut tree.

“I spotted the exotic traveller on Newgale after it had obviously got washed up by the high winds,” said Ruth Crofts who discovered the find when she was out walking earlier this weekend.

“From the shape of it's base I believed it to be either a palm tree or a coconut tree that has very obviously been at sea for a considerable time. It had been colonised by a host of goose barnacles and really was quite a sight on the pebble bank.”

Now, following Ruth’s discovery, beach explorers are reporting further sightings of goose barnacles along Pembrokeshire’s beaches, including one at Broad Haven which was discovered on New Year’s Day.

Goose barnacles are known to fetch ridiculously high prices at restaurants as they are notoriously hard to find.

The goose barnacles at Newgale (Image: Ruth Crofts)

The tiny shellfish can demand upwards of around £125 a pound as they are a high-end delicacy in Spain and Portugal, which is what helps to drive their prices so high.

Goose barnacles attach themselves to rocks, ships, ropes or flotsam that is floating out at sea. They have long, fleshy stems which are topped with a chalky white shell that houses the main body of the barnacle.

The goose neck barnacle is found on coastlines from southeastern Alaska to Baja California, Mexico, and possibly further south. It is possible that they have reached Pembrokeshire as a result of the Gulf Stream and also the recent extremely strong winds.

Meanwhile experts believe the barnacles which have been discovered in Pembrokeshire are worthless. Freshness is obviously a major factor in the quality of their taste as is their maturity. The ones found at Newgale are believed to be too small for the dining table.