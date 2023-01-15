A motorist who blatantly drove his vehicle just ten days after receiving a three-year driving ban has re-appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentence.

Matthew Pritchard, 28,was stopped by police on June 11 as he drove his red BMW through Charles Street, Milford Haven.

Just ten days previously, on June 1, he had been disqualified by magistrates for three years for driving with the illegal drug, ketamine, in his system.

Following his latest arrest, Pritchard, of Station Road, Pembroke, was searched by officers who discovered that he was in possession of 1.03 grams of cocaine and 420 mg of Diazepam tablets.

This week Pritchard pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing the illegal Class A and Class C drugs, driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

He was represented in court by Michael Kelleher.

“He’d been to Milford Haven with his girlfriend, she’d had too much to drink so he very foolishly decided to drive a short distance home” he said.

After a lengthy consideration by the magistrates, Pritchard was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months.

“Your record is appaling in relation to court orders, so if you don’t comply this time, you will most definitely be inside,” said presiding magistrate Mr P Lucas.

MORE NEWS

He was also sentenced to a nine month drug rehabilitation order, 15 rehabilitation requirement activity days, and a 14 month driving ban.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the drugs.

http://