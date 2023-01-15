WEATHER was the winner as Crymych's keenly awaited top of the table showdown with rivals Newcastle Emlyn was postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

The ubeaten Preseli men hold pole position with seven wins and a draw from eight league matches, with Emlyn breathing down their necks with six wins and a defeat so far.

The cancellation allowed Llangennech to climb secnd in the table with a huge 106-10 win over Pembroke, whilst Aberystwyth also closed in by winning 65-0 at Penclawdd.

Aberystwyth are scheduled to welcome Crymych to Plascrug this weekend, whilst Whitland go to Goweton, Pembroke host Yr Hendy, Gorseinon wecome Penclawdd and Llanelli Wanderers travel to face Felinfoel.

Llangennech were the top scorers of the day as Jordan Saunders went over for four tries, with Luke Davies and Tom Morgan scoring twice, along with further tries from Shaun Edwards, Lee Davies, Tom Barnes, Lewys Davies, Michael Wood, Steff Marshall and

Tomos Davies. Luke Davies slotted 13 conversions.

Pembroke, who have lost all eight league matches this season, scored their consolation try through Luke Alderwick, who slotted a conversion and a penalty.

Whitland's tries were scored by Gino Setaro and Harry Fuller, who added a conversion, with Jonathan Thomas also slotting a penalty in a 15-32 defeat at Felinfoel.

There were mixed fortunes for the Pembrokeshire sides in Division Two West, with Tenby United up to fourth position after a 27-0 win over Tycroes, courtesy of tries from Ethan Morgan, Dan Allen, Luke Hartland, Jack Broadhurst and Gwion Jones, with Lloyd Thomas slotting a conversion.

Fishguard and Goodwick went down 34-12 at Mumbles, despite tries from Leon Wilks and Ned Bennett, both converted by Jake Jenkins, whilst Milford Haven finished scoreless in a 15-0 defeat away at Carmarthen Athletic.

St Clears continue to set the pace in Division Three West as tries from Gareth Jones, Jac Howells and Liam Rogers sealed a 22-5 win over Haverfordwest, with Dan Griffiths slotting two conversions and a penalty. Mattie Phillips scored the only try for Haverfordwest.

George Williams scored three tries as Neyland were 45-22 winners at Llanybydder, with Luke Griffiths-Dawes scoring twice, and Adam Peel and Mattie Coles once. Ollie Rothero slotted three conversions and George Evans two.

Laugharne beat St Davids 28-0 with tries from Owain Thomas, Tom Jamieson, a penalty try and Gareth Flanagan, with James Stephenson slotting three conversions, whilst Cardigan's match against Pembroke Dock Quins was postponed.

January 14 Results:

Division One West: Crymych P Newcastle Emlyn P; Llanelli Wanderers 13 Gorseinon 9; Llangennech 106 Pembroke 10; Penclawdd 0 Aberystwyth 65; Whitland 15 Felinfoel 32; Yr Hendy 24 Gowerton 31.

Division Two West: Carmarthen Athletic 15 Milford Haven 0; Kidwelly 32 Loughor 19; Mumble 34 Fishguard 12; Nantgaredig 17 Burry Port 7; Pontyberem 10 Pontarddulais 31; Tenby United 27 Tycroes 0.

Division Three West: Aberaeron 29 Tregaron 7; Cardigan P Pembroke Dock Quins P; Laugharne 28 St Davids 0; Llangwm 0 Lampeter Town 87; Llanybydder 22 Neyland 45; St Clears 22 Haverfordwest 5.