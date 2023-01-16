Milford Haven’s Plas Peregrine and Stryd Shearwater have both been named ‘Streets of the Week’ by Dyfed-Powys Police’s neighbouring teams.

The announcement means that between this Saturday, January 21 and Friday, January 27, police officers will be giving extra foot patrols around both areas enabling residents to meet up with offices and discuss whatever issues they may have.

“With the challenges that we’re facing in recent time, Milford Haven Neighbouring Policing Team remains committed to delivering our street of the week initiative and looking at different ways of engaging with our communities, listening to their needs and keeping safety and wellbeing at the forefront of all our actions,” commented a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

The officers' patrols will be joined by a number of partner agencies, community groups, youth activity providers, local council representatives and support agencies.

A ‘Street Briefing’ will also be taking place on Friday, January 27 between 3pm and 4pm.

Officers are planning to locate themselves near to the park area on Plas Peregrine and are hoping to be joined by ATEB Housing, ATEB community team, the Mid and West Wales Fire Service and the arson reduction team.

MORE NEWS

“We’re urging everyone in our local communities to take the opportunity to discuss any matters which they feel they can help with,” added the spokesperson.

“We’re looking forward to speaking and working with everyone to ensure that our communities stay safe.”

The Neighbourhood Policing Team can also be contacted on 101 of MilfordHavenNPT@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk