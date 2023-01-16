MENTAL health support and wellbeing services at Welsh universities are to receive an extra £2.3 million in funding to help those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The cash from the Welsh Government has been given to the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW) and is intended to support students facing financial pressures by extending hardship funding.

Announcing the funding, Wales' education and Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles said: “The move from college or school to university can be a tough time for your mental health and wellbeing, as well as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the lasting effects of the pandemic.

"I’m pleased we’re able to provide more support this financial year so students can get financial help and maintain their wellbeing.”

Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle, who is also the Welsh Government's deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing, said: “Mental health and wellbeing services are a vital way to support students, especially when they face big changes like leaving home for the first time.

"I’m pleased we’ve been able to invest in this support and extend hardship funding to help ease the financial pressures on students too.”

NUS Wales president, Orla Tarn, said: “This investment recognises the significant impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on students’ mental health.

"The focus on boosting financial support services and making additional hardship funding available is welcome and necessary given the significant strain on university students’ pockets right now.

"Continued partnership working with students’ unions, who are delivering vital support for their students during this crisis, will help ensure the impact of this funding is maximised.”