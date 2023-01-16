Welsh opera singer and radio personality Wynne Evans - better known as the 'Go Compare man' - is to headline a three-day event in Pembrokeshire this summer.

SaundersFEST will be celebrating live music, the community and the businesses in Saundersfoot between Friday July 7 and Sunday July 9, with performances both in the village and on the main festival stage in the grounds of Saundersfoot Sports and Social Club.

A charity event, run entirely by volunteers, SaundersFEST will showcase a wide range of music from solo acts, groups, choirs through to the Sunday's headline act of not just Wynne Evans but his brother Mark Evans, also a world- renowned opera singer.

They have also both appeared in cameo roles in Save the Cinema, the film about their mother’s campaign to save the Lyric Theatre in Carmarthen from closure.

Local county councillor Chris Williams, who is leading the project, said: “There is still much to do to organise the festival, but we have a great team behind the scenes and it’s already shaping up to be a highlight in our summer calendar.

"We are also hugely grateful to our main sponsor, The Royal Oak pub, and to Puffin Cottage Holidays, our accommodation sponsor, for helping to get the project underway.”

For more information and to keep up to date on the final line up, how to get tickets and more news about the event, 'like' the SaundersFEST Facebook page.