CARDIGAN boxer Josh Mellor captured the Welsh Novice 86kg title in sensational fashion with the third successive stoppage victory of his fledgling career yesterday.

Cardigan ABC’s newest recruit – who had just one bout prior to joining the club in December – beat Gryffydd Davies, of Cwmcarn, in the semi-finals at Markham by stopping his opponent in the second round.

The following day the 6ft-tall hard-hitting Mellor seized the Novice crown with an emphatic victory over Louie Walters (St Joseph’s East).

A big right hand left Walters hanging over the ropes semi-conscious only for the referee to surprisingly allow the fight to continue following an eight count.

However, two further counts in the second round ended the fight to leave Mellor Welsh Novice 86kg champion for 2023.

“Josh is a great prospect,” said Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft. “He’s a nice sharp boxer who had quickly developed a very good right hand.

“His progress in such a short space of time has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Mellor benefited from a number of sparring sessions with Commonwealth Games stars Ioan and Garan Croft in the run-up to the championships.