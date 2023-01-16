Two junior rugby sides played a fixture in a true sporting spirit at the weekend.

The Narberth v Tenby Under 11s clash on the 3G pitch at Pembroke saw the Narberth side starting out with only nine players due to some illness and injury.

Fortunately, Tenby loaned Narberth three players for the game…

Taking this into consideration, and the fact that this was the first game back after the Christmas break, Narberth settled for a 5-30 score, with Tomos Nicholas scoring the solitary try for Narberth in the opening quarter.

Narberth Under 11s - the Junior Otters - are currently recruiting squad members.

The opportunity is open to boys and girls currently in Year 6, who would like to get fit, learn a new sport and develop their skills.

For more information, contact team rep Susie Morgan on 07968 076180.