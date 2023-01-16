Two junior rugby sides played a fixture in a true sporting spirit at the weekend.
The Narberth v Tenby Under 11s clash on the 3G pitch at Pembroke saw the Narberth side starting out with only nine players due to some illness and injury.
Fortunately, Tenby loaned Narberth three players for the game…
Taking this into consideration, and the fact that this was the first game back after the Christmas break, Narberth settled for a 5-30 score, with Tomos Nicholas scoring the solitary try for Narberth in the opening quarter.
MORE NEWS
- Rugby: Mixed fortunes for Pembrokeshire's rugby teams at weekend
- Hard-hitting Josh captures Welsh Novice title with another stoppage victory
Narberth Under 11s - the Junior Otters - are currently recruiting squad members.
The opportunity is open to boys and girls currently in Year 6, who would like to get fit, learn a new sport and develop their skills.
For more information, contact team rep Susie Morgan on 07968 076180.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here