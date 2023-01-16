Goodwick United closed in at the top of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one with a 2-1 win at frontrunners Merlins Bridge to throw the title race wide open.

Two early goals had put Goodwick on track for what could prove to be a vital win, to move them within two points of the frontrunners with a game in hand

Rhys Jones opened the scoring from the spot, and Rhys Dalling doubled the lead, with the Wizards having to wait until three minutes from time to reply through Henry Thomas.

Hakin United are up to third place in the division one table, but they had to battle all the way to snatch a 2-1 victory against Pennar Robins at the Obs.

Craig Asparassa fired the visitors ahead midway through the second half, and they held firm until five minutes from time before Cameron Thomas netted the equaliser.

The points looked destined to be shared until Shane Walsh hit a dramatic injury time winner, to move them within 15 points of the leaders, but with six games in hand.

In the only other division one match to go ahead, visitors Carew hit hosts St Clears for six, with Marcus Griffiths scoring a brace to leave them fourth in the table.

Goals from Dylan Morgan, Archie Smith, Sam Southcott and an own goal completed the rout, leaving St Clears rock bottom with just one win from nine matches.

In division two, Monkton Swifts Seconds closed the gap at the top of the table to two points as they notched a solid 2-0 win over Merlins Bridge Seconds.

Goals from Liam Butland and Lee Duignan moved them to within two points of leaders Hakin United Seconds, who had no league match.

Owen Wilson and Liam Parks both scored twice as Milford United were 6-0 winners at Carew Seconds, with Liam Parr and Tyler Shiel also finding the net.

Ryan Doyle scored twice as Johnston beat Solva 4-2, with Marcus Allen and Joseph George also netting. Ieuan John and Morgan Elliott replied.

Morgan Preece scored a hat-trick as Narberth hammered Pennar Robins Seconds 7-1, with Luke James scoring twice, and Calum O Connell and Ashley Williams once.