A SPECIAL new year concert will be held in Pembrokeshire this weekend.

Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival will host a new year concert by Welsh National Opera Orchestra at St David’s Cathedral on Saturday, January 21.

The concert marks a welcome return by the orchestra to start the 2023 season of the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival.

The programme from the orchestra will include a range of Viennese music including Blue Danube by Strauss II, Radetzky March by Strauss I, Straussiana Polka by Korngold, among many other pieces.

The performance will be lead by concertmaster David Adams and will feature Welsh baritone Dafydd Allen, who is an associate artist for the Welsh National Opera.

MORE NEWS:

Gillian Green MBE, artistic director for Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival, said: “Following previous notable visits, we are delighted to be welcoming back the WNO Orchestra to the festival. With this orchestra we can be sure of having a world class performance and their new year concert will be a feast of classical music, so join us for an afternoon of toe-tapping to Strauss, Lehár and Korngold.”

The Wales National Opera Orchestra takes part in a wide range of performances outside of the operatic remit, including the St David’s Hall International Concert Series, Welsh Proms, Viennese New Year tour, a regular summer series of concerts and a concert touring programme.

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra will be performing at St David’s Cathedral at 2.30pm on Saturday, January 21. Tickets are available at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com and a festival bus will operate from Cardigan, Newport, Dinas, Fishguard and Goodwick to take concertgoers to the performance.