Bakery giant Greggs could be on the move in Tenby.

The popular store, currently trading from the former Lloyds Bank premises in Tudor Square, is hoping to move a short distance up the road to a larger building where it would have the added bonus of a café

A planning application has been submitted by Greggs for a ground floor shop and first floor café in the former Shoe Zone premises.

In the application to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Greggs’ agents, JMS Planning and Development, stated: “Greggs currently operate from a much smaller store two doors down from this site.

"The intention is to relocate to a larger outlet and open as both an A1 (shop) and A3 (café) with the proposed seating arrangements being on the 1st floor.”

MORE NEWS

Tenby Town Council’s planning committee has recommended refusal of the plan, fearing that the introduction of another café would have a detrimental impact on the vitality of the commercial core of the town council, contrary to policies of the Local Development Plan.

There were also concerned that the proposed extraction system and hours of operation could have an adverse effect on the amenity of local residents.