A Fishguard man has denied attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging or facilitating the sexual assault of a child.

Hasan Taskin, of West Street, Fishguard, is charged with two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of sexual gratification; intentionally communicating with a person under 16, the communication being sexual, via WhatsApp.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on December 15 last year and January 7 this year.

He is also accused of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, the sexual assault of child, on January 7 at Fishguard.

It is said that on this date Taskin ‘intentionally arranged or facilitated an act which would involve the commission of an offence under any of sections 9 to 13 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003’.

The 34-year-old appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, January 9, to deny all three charges.

Magistrates denied jurisdiction and the case was committed to Swansea Crown Court for trial. The next hearing will be on February 10.

Until this time Taskin was released on conditional bail and told that he must surrender any passport he holds to Haverfordwest Police Station.