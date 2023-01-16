As local farming communities step into 2023, many are having to confront hugely challenging decisions concerning their future.

This week, as the DPJ Foundation celebrates the fifth anniversary of its ‘Share the Load’ helpline, organisers are once again stressing the importance that this crucial support lifeline offers to Welsh farmers.

“It’s been a challenging year for many of us, especially for farmers, and this can put pressure on relationships and lead to stress, worry and poor mental health,” commented charity manager, Kate Miles.

“Here at the DPJ Foundation we want to make sure that everyone in Welsh agriculture knows that they are not alone. When you're facing hard times and difficult challenges, we can help.”

The DPJ Foundation was established just over six years ago by Emma Picton-Jones following the death of her husband Daniel, by suicide.

“The last five years of Share the Load have been some of the proudest but also the most heart-breaking years of my life," she said.

“After Dan’s death I sat in the back room of a small coffee shop and told a group of friends that I was going to create a service that meant people didn’t have to wait for support, they could get help 24 hours a day should they need it, speak to a professional within 24 hours and have counselling in a way that suited them.

“It breaks my heart that we have received so many calls since then, but I am unbelievably proud of the fact that we cover Wales and provide support 24/7 to the people that need it the most.”

The charity offers mental health awareness training for free; the three-and-a-half hour session allows people to learn how they can support others in the farming community and recognise the signs of someone with poor mental health.

They also run free bereavement and grief awareness sessions

To find out more visit the DPJ Foundation website https://www.thedpjfoundation.co.uk/training/.

If you need help, you can call them free on 0800 587 4262 or text them on 07860 048 799.