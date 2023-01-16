Martin Lewis has issued a warning to fans after criminals began using his likeness in scam adverts.

The Money Saving Expert doesn’t appear in adverts and stressed that if you saw his face or name associated with one it would be a scam.

Taking to Twitter he said: “Please share. Sadly, criminals are again hard pushing scams using my face and name, often with pics from TV shows.

“If you want to check just search on MoneySavingExpert to see if it’s something I’ve actually said, if it is not there, it won’t be.”

Martin then shared a poster with specific warnings for his fans, asking them to share.

It said: “WARNING FROM MARTIN LEWIS

“Sadly criminals are again hard pushing scams using my face and name, often with pics from TV shows. Be aware…

- I DON’T appear in adverts, so all are scams

- I DON’T agree to be in promoted posts

- Owt with me saying invest in Bitcoin code / trader (or similar) or get rich quick, or investment tricks is a scam

“If in doubt, don’t!”

Fake emails and adverts fraudulently using Martin Lewis’ image have been used for years and led to Lewis suing Facebook for libel in 2018.

And last year, Action Fraud and Which? warned of an increase in fraudulent messages using Martin Lewis’ likeness to try and lure in victims.

Which? said: “Martin has been at the forefront of advice around the cost of living crisis with his advice, tips and opinions heavily featured across the media.

“Scammers are taking advantage of both elements and using his image fraudulently, believing people will see his ‘endorsement’ as a mark of trust.

“We’ve seen the fake paid ads creeping back onto Facebook, leading to websites that mock up fake news sites.”