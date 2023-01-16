Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a missing man.

Llewellyn, is described as about 5ft 7inches tall, of a stocky build and greying hair and may be wearing a brown coat.

He has been reported as missing from his home in the Llandybie area of Ammanford.

If you have seen him, or have information that might help find him, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting reference number: DP-20230116-081.

You can contact police by ringing 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk , or at https://orlo.uk/tnl8M If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.