Pembrokeshire County Council gritting lorries will be back out on the roads this week as temperatures are set to drop.

The authority posted this afternoon, Monday January 16, that gritting on all Pembrokeshire's primary and secondary routes will take place this evening and tomorrow morning, Tuesday January 17.

READ MORE

This is because a period of cold weather with temperatures dipping as low as -2.5°C is forecast overnight.

Drivers are being urged to take care, especially on untreated routes.