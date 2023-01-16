A Dinas Cross family is hoping that they soon will be able to bring their son home from Thailand after he suffered serious injuries in a motorbike crash.

Adam Davies, 28, from Dinas Cross, was injured on Boxing Day. He sustained three fractures to his skull, a bleed on the brain, a punctured lung, five broken ribs, a fractured clavicle, broken scapula, a fractured ankle and other minor injuries.

He thinks the crash happened when a dog ran out in front of him, causing him to lose control.

Adam was not covered by his travel insurance and his sister Jess initiated a huge fundraising drive for him, raising nearly £24,000 to help with his medical costs.

“He took out this insurance policy which was advertised as a 12-month global travel insurance but the requirement was that he returned to the UK after every 30 days in order for it to reactivate,” said Jess.

Adam had been travelling for more than 30 days when he had his accident and so his insurance policy would not pay out.

He has now moved hospital and was discharged over the weekend. His parents have gone out to Thailand under their own steam so that they can do all they can to help his recovery.

“So far the lung is still inflated so that is looking good,” said Jess. “He will have to go back to the hospital everyday to have his wounds cleaned and dressed.”

She said that he was due for more scans on his brain and chest this week and will see a neurologist at the Bankok Samui Hospital later this month who should be able to tell the family whether he is fit enough to fly home.

“It has helped so much having mum and dad there as he wouldn't have been able to move hospital,” said Jess. “Also his mental and physical health would have deteriorated if they hadn't have gone.”

She said that although Adam was recovering, he was having ‘up and down days’ and was struggling with headaches and his speech, getting frustrated when he can't find the words to say.

Back in Pembrokeshire Jess now has all her brother’s medical reports and is liaising with his GP.

She thanked everyone who had contributed to the gofundme.

"I can't thank everyone enough," she said. "We value the help that everyone has given."

Jess said that once home Adam will need to see a neurologist for his brain and an orthopaedic consultant for his shoulder.

“It is likely he will need an operation due to numbing and pins and needles in his arm,” she said.

“We’re just hoping he can come home safely.”