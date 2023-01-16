PATIENTS at Withybush Hospital will be able to get a boost to their wellbeing and independence with a new chair.

Donations made by the public to Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity for the Hywel Dda University Health Board, has seen them able to buy a £6,000 specialist trauma chair.

The chair – which can recline flat and be lifted into a seated position – will be used to support patients on Ward 1 at the hospital.

Senior sister Gemma Evans said: “This is a specialist piece of equipment which reclines flat, so that staff can gently slide patients from their beds.

"The chair can then be lifted into a seated position, so patients can sit out to support their wellbeing and independence.

“Mobilising patients as early as possible gives the best outcome for recovery and rehabilitation, which can lead to quicker discharge.

"The chair is moveable with wheels, which gives more flexibility and allows some patients to go outside to improve their mental health.

“The chair has been recognised, in particular, as a benefit for patients who are at very high risk of fractures because of brittle bones and need minimal handling.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk