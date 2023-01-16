HYWEL Dda University Health Board has been recognised for the way staff’s health and wellbeing has been supported.

The health board has been awarded as part of the Healthy Working Wales programme, which recognises the national quality mark for health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Being awarded the accreditation shows that the health board has successfully maintained its existing Corporate Health Standard award level by continuous commitment to healthy working practices, initiatives and support.

The health board’s workforce and organisational development teams worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure staff had access to a wide range of support.

They created a network of wellbeing champions which has been instrumental in ensuring their colleagues know what support is available and how and where they can access it.

There are also a wide range of resources for staff which has been created by the staff psychological wellbeing service and a newly formed culture and workforce experience team has introduced a number of programmes available to support the financial wellbeing and education of staff.

Lisa Gostling, director of workforce and organisational development, said: “I am delighted to have our work on staff health and wellbeing nationally recognised. This award shows the hard work and dedication our staff put in daily to try to make positive differences to the people we serve and the colleagues we work alongside.”

More information on the Corporate Health Standard can be found here https://phw.nhs.wales/services-and-teams/healthy-working-wales/