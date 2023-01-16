WITH the seniors having their match postponed, Crymych's development team took centre stage at the weekend and they rose to the occassion with a 39-12 win over Pembroke.
The try scorers were Lloyd Hughes, Steffan Davies, Rhydian Howells, Iolo Phillips, Steffan Rees and Deiniol Mathias, who supplied the kicks. The Man of the match was Sion Wilson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here