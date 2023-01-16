WITH the seniors having their match postponed, Crymych's development team took centre stage at the weekend and they rose to the occassion with a 39-12 win over Pembroke.

The try scorers were Lloyd Hughes, Steffan Davies, Rhydian Howells, Iolo Phillips, Steffan Rees and Deiniol Mathias, who supplied the kicks. The Man of the match was Sion Wilson.

