Not even Dyfed-Powys Police can get away from inaccurate Facebook translations.

In a Facebook post released yesterday evening (January 16), officers warned motorists: 'RHYBUDD|| Mae'r heol rhwng Bleddfa a Trefyclo (Knighton) yn aniogel oherwydd amodau rhewllyd. Plis cymerwch ofal wrth deithio.'

But the unfortunate English translation from Facebook was: 'WARNING|| The sun between Bledddfa and Trefyclo (Knighton) is cancelled due to rough conditions. Please take care when traveling.'

It appears that the Welsh word ‘heol’ which means road, has been confused with the word ‘haul’ which means sun.

The comments in response from Facebook users came through thick and fast.

‘You've cancelled the sun? It's only just made an appearance this year and the police have already cancelled it..... Typical,’ wrote one amused reader.

Hannah James came with a sensible resolution. ‘Turn your head lights on and you will be fine’, she said.

And Vanda J Phelan sent out a heartfelt request – ‘Please don't cancel the sun - it’s been dark for way too long’.