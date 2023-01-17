MEMBERS of the community will be able to find out more about plans for a wind farm in Pembrokeshire with a special event.

Dragon LNG has been working on plans to have three wind turbines at the west of Wear Point Wind Farm in Waterston, Milford Haven.

Formal plans will be submitted later this year to the Welsh Government in terms of a Development of National Significance application and consultations are currently underway with the public.

Simon Ames, managing director, said: “If approved, Dragon Energy, alongside our recent solar development, could contribute up to 47 per cent of our on-site electricity demand.

“This represents a considerable step forward in local net-zero ambitions while securing the future of our business in Pembrokeshire.

“We look forward to further engage with members of the local community on our plans and we invite everyone to get involved in this exciting project.”

The application will be for the ‘construction, operation and maintenance, and decommissioning of up to three wind turbines, and ancillary equipment and infrastructure, together with access improvements, landscaping, ecological mitigation/enhancement and associated works’ according to a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph’s public notice section on January 11.

There are also secondary consents which are relevant to the application. These are: ‘temporary access roads and associated highway and landscaping works to facilitate deliveries of abnormal indivisible loads during construction and maintenance.’

The community will be able to find out more about the plans during a walk-in event which will be held at Newton Hall, Main Road, Waterston (SA73 1DR) on Thursday, January 26 between 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

The full planning application and all supporting documents can be viewed at www.dragonenergypark.co.uk and there will be a hard copy available at Dragon LNG to view.

Pre-application consultation opened on Thursday, January 12. Anyone who wishes to make a representation on this must do so in writing before 11.59pm on February 23 by emailing info@dragonenergypark.co.uk or Freepost Infinergy Ltd.