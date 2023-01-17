A PEMBROKESHIRE driver has been punished for going over 100mph on a trunk road.

Ian David Lloyd, 31, of Haytor Gardens, Tenby, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 9.

He was caught on June 22 doing 101mph in a BMW 3 Series on the A48 Pensarn. The speed limit on the road is 70mph.

He was fined £120, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £90 costs.