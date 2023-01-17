A warrant without bail has been issued for the arrest of a banned motorist alleged to have driven through Broadmoor last weekend whilst in possession of illegal Class B drugs.

Louis Smith was listed to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates this morning (Tuesday), but following his non-appearance, district judge Mark Leighton issued an immediate warrant without bail.

Smith, 34, of Fordfield Road, Birmingham, is charged with driving his Seat Leon along the A477 through Broadmoor last Friday, January 13, despite a previous driving disqualification.

He faces additional charges of driving without third party insurance and also of being in possession of 2 grams of cannabis.