A ‘professional criminal’ who stole hundreds of pounds of goods from Pembrokeshire's shops has been jailed for six and a half months.

Michel Valmont of Water Street, Pembroke Dock, targeted Tesco, Boots, Aldi and B&M between May and December last year, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol, meat, electronics and grooming products.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard that 45-year-old Valmont stole three bottles of Gold AU Vodka from Tesco Milford Haven, worth £96 on May 27 last year.

The following day he stole eight legs of lamb worth £129 from Pembroke Dock’s Aldi store.

On August 15 he went into Tesco at Pembroke Dock and stole five bottles of Jack Daniels valued at £100.

The following day he went back to the same store and stole two bluetooth headsets of an unknown value On October 18 last year he stole gin, brandy, tequila and vodka, valued at £78.95 from B&M in Pembroke Dock.

He struck again on December 13, taking seven razors worth £130.87 from Boots in Pembroke Dock.

Magistrates sent Valmont to prison for 28 weeks saying that the number and nature of the offences showed that he was operating as a professional criminal.

They added that the thefts were committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence and that Valmont had a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Valmont was also ordered to pay compensation for all the goods that he had stolen. A total of £534.82.