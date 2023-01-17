A yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Pembrokeshire has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning comes after the region saw temperatures plummet last night and is set to run from 6pm on Tuesday, January 17, until 12pm on Wednesday, January 18, and covers large parts of west Wales, including Carmarthenshire.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A few snow showers will affect these areas overnight and into Wednesday morning.

"Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with some of the higher ground seeing as much as 5-10 cm. In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

The regions of Wales covered by the Met Office weather warning are: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan.

BBC Weather said: "This afternoon will see bright spells for most, but some patches of cloud will drift in at times too from the north. These will bring the odd snow shower in places.

"Tonight will see cloud cover build in places, with snow showers continuing to move in from the northwest. There will still be a few clear spells around, however. A breezy and cold night.

"Tomorrow will see patchy cloud and the odd snow shower to start. It will turn drier in the afternoon with snow showers largely clearing and some brighter spells developing."