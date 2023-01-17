A Milford Haven man has avoided jail after admitting breaching a court order.

Dylan Poupard, 21, appeared in front of Swansea Crown Court to admit breaching his community order by failing to report for unpaid work on two occasions.

Poupard, of Sunningdale Drive, Milford Haven, had been sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and 45 days of rehabilitation activity following an offence in August 2020.

The court heard that the initial order had been extended until February 23 of this year to allow Poupard to complete the unpaid work requirement.

However twice last year he failed to attend his unpaid work appointments and did not provide an acceptable excuse or the correct documentation.

Poupard admitted the breaches, saying that in November he had turned up late and not been allowed to attend and that in December he had messaged to say that he was unwell.

The court heard that Poupard had completed his drug and alcohol rehabilitation requirement and had made positive progress.

He had completed 37 out of the 45 rehabilitation day requirement and had had periods of engaging well.

However he had a lack of motivation to complete the unpaid work; he still had 42 hours outstanding. The probation service felt there was nothing else that they could do to enhance his motivation.

“What do you want to do about it?” Judge, Mr Recorder Simon Hughes asked Poupard.

“I could send you to prison today, I could fine you or give you more hours.”

Poupard, representing himself, asked for a fine and to continue the order.

“I don’t want to be back here again,” he told the judge.

“You were given an opportunity to stay out of prison, you have chosen not to avail yourself of that opportunity,” said Mr Hughes.

He decided not to send Poupard to prison, but instead fined him £100 and extended the order by one month, giving him until March 26 to complete the hours.

“You need to get the hours done,” he said. “Otherwise you will be in breach again and might not be in front of such a generous tribunal.”