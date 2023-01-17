A campaign to support and reduce pressure Pembrokeshire hospials has been launched by the county council.

Operation Nightingale 23 has been launched as the council is acutely aware of the considerable challenges currently being experienced within the NHS in Wales, including Withybush.

Withybush has a significant numbers of patients who need to leave hospital, but are waiting for an assessment of continuing care need or the right care package.

Under Op NG 23, Pembrokeshire County Council will deliver a variety of measures to help increase the flow of patients out of hospital including:

The short-term redeployment of staff into community support roles.

Additional social work capacity.

The redeployment of existing social care capacity into the hospital teams to prioritise patient care assessment and care package allocation.

This will also include the engagement of community groups and volunteers to allow people to safely leave hospital and return home.

The authority will be looking to its partners and communities for support across a variety of contributing activities that have the potential to have an immediate impact.

Last week, Welsh Government Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan MS visited Pembrokeshire County Council and received a briefing on Operation Nightingale 23.

Cabinet Member for Social Care and Safeguarding Cllr Tessa Hodgson said: “We understand that pressures around bed capacity, discharges from hospital and challenges around the provision of care packages in the community, all impact negatively on our most vulnerable citizens.

“Some of the challenges that the council is experiencing in social care are shared across the health sector, not least of all with regard to workforce, winter flu and the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 virus.

“We acknowledge the significant impact this has on those in hospitals and care, and for their families. As part of our work, we want to get the best results for everyone.”

It is as a result of these acute pressures, particularly at this time of year, and the risk they create, that Pembrokeshire County Council has decided to launch Operation Nightingale 23.

The authority will review how it can effectively embed this work in the medium to long term, to face the challenges of an aging population.

To support the Operation Nightingale 23 campaign, contact the PAVS/Pembrokeshire Community Hub on Contact Us - Connect Pembrokeshire

To support the Operation Nightingale 23 campaign, members of the community can discover more about social care jobs and opportunities in Pembrokeshire at https://inpembrokeshirewecare.co.uk/ or alternatively, give us a call on 01437 775197.