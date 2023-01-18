THREE Pembrokeshire roads will be closed to traffic for almost two weeks from the end of the month.

The roads around Newport and Tredrissi will be closed for 10 days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on January 18.

The notice states that the roads will be closed from Monday, January 30 and will remain closed to all traffic other than exempted vehicles for 1o days or until the ‘telecom polling works’ are completed.

The specified roads are:

Class III C3029 Newport to Moylegrove road from the junction within the vicinity of the property Minafon, north to the junction within the vicinity of the property Wynston House.

Unclassified U3190 and U3191 roads near Tredrissi from the junction within the vicinity of the property Dormay House, north east to the junction with the C3029 Newport to Moylegrove road.

There will be an alternative route for traffic which will be signposted on site as the works progress.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.