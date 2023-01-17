As the rising cost of living continues to see people across the country struggle, many will be looking for areas to cut costs.

To help shoppers save some money, Asda has launched a new initiative that allows customers to feed a family of four an evening meal for a week for under £20.

The retailer has launched the selection of 7 budget-friendly today, including meals such as Tuna and Tomato Pasta and Chicken Stew and Rice.

The recipe plan aims to help families plan and cook a whole week's worth of delicious and healthy evening meals for as little as £2.10 per meal for four.

The Just Essentials ‘7 for £20’ plan is available on the Asda website now, meaning customers can browse the seven recipes and add each ingredient required to their basket, before following the method to create each meal on the Asda Good Living website.

The only things customers will need in their cupboards already are oil, salt and pepper.

Shoppers can enjoy comforting dishes such as Tuna and Tomato Pasta, Bacon and Pea Frittata, Chicken Stew and Rice, Chicken Pasta, Fish Pie, Fish Biryani and Sausage and Mash.

Asda launches meal plan to feed 4 for a week for under £20 (Image: Asda)

The announcement follows the launch of Asda’s popular Just Essentials range last year, which aims to provide low-cost food essentials to shoppers on a budget. Winner of the Quality Food Awards “Own Label Brand of the Year”, the fuss-free, budget-friendly Just Essentials range includes everything from fresh produce to cupboard essentials, with prices starting at just 16p.

Sam Dickson, Acting Chief Customer Office at Asda, said: “Our reputation for offering quality, low-cost food products means that we’re trusted by families and shoppers looking for good food on a budget.

“Following the successful launch of our Just Essentials range, our 7 meals for £20 plan goes one step further by offering recipe suggestions that can help customers create delicious, healthy meals for the whole family at a time when customers are looking for ways to make their shopping budgets work harder”.

Asda’s Just Essentials full meal plan

Monday – Sausage and Mash

Tuesday – Fish Biryani

Wednesday – Fish Pie

Thursday – Bacon and Pea Frittata

Friday – Tuna and Tomato Pasta

Saturday – Chicken Stew and Rice

Sunday – Chicken Pasta

