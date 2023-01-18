A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been ordered to pay more than £3,000 in child support or face a suspended prison sentence.

The man from Narberth, who cannot be legally named to protect the identity of the child, was ordered by Cardiff Magistrates Court to make the payment of £3,673.80 or to face a 28-day suspended prison sentence on January 13.

Child Maintenance Service (CMS) had applied to the court for a prison sentence or disqualification from driving due to non-payment of the money.

The court ruled that the driving disqualification wouldn’t be viable because the amount owed was not payable in one instalment.

The court ruled that there was a wilful refusal on behalf of the man, where he had the means to pay and chose to stop paying and three methods of enforcement had already been unsuccessful.

He had made one payment prior to stopping the payment and has now been ordered to pay the remaining amount in £155 monthly instalments or face the prison sentence.