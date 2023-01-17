While many parts of Pembrokeshire are feeling the chill tonight, 17 January, with council gritter lorries out, many of the rivers in the south of the county are subject to a flood alert.

The Natural Resources Wales (NRW) alert states: “A period of adverse weather is expected to affect this region during Tuesday 17 January.

“River levels are expected to be above normal. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Due to restrictions at the tidal outfall, river levels in the River Ritec in the Salterns area of Tenby are likely to remain high for a number of days.

"You may notice river levels rising slightly as each high tide arrives. We will continue to monitor the situation.”