THERE has been some wintry weather today, with snow in parts of Pembrokeshire.

More icy and snowy weather is due to come in overnight and tomorrow - with a weather warning issued by the Met Office.

Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have captured great pictures of the snow across the county.

Here are some of their awesome photos!

Cefn Lane, Fishguard. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Frozen water. Picture: Thomas Morris (Image: Thomas Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Near Newport. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Dinas Mountain in the background is dusted with snow. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Near Newport. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Robin. Picture: Bethan Thomas Davies (Image: Bethan Thomas Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you want to have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.