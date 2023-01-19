WE have more than 2,500 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club which means we regularly receive lots of stunning pictures.

Our members take photos all across Pembrokeshire, capturing the stunning scenes, amazing landmarks and animal antics.

Here are a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: St David's Cathedral. Picture: Roy JonesSt David's Cathedral. Picture: Roy Jones (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Robin in the snow. Picture: Bethan Thomas-PriceRobin in the snow. Picture: Bethan Thomas-Price (Image: Bethan Thomas Price)

Western Telegraph: Changing of the weather. Picture: Marc EvansChanging of the weather. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre. Picture: Sarah JohnPembroke Dock Heritage Centre. Picture: Sarah John (Image: Sarah John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Goodwick. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesGoodwick. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Penguin at Folly Farm. Picture: Louisa WheelerPenguin at Folly Farm. Picture: Louisa Wheeler (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Tenby. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickTenby. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.