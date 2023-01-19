WE have more than 2,500 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club which means we regularly receive lots of stunning pictures.
Our members take photos all across Pembrokeshire, capturing the stunning scenes, amazing landmarks and animal antics.
Here are a few of our recent favourites.
St David's Cathedral. Picture: Roy Jones (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Robin in the snow. Picture: Bethan Thomas-Price (Image: Bethan Thomas Price)
Changing of the weather. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre. Picture: Sarah John (Image: Sarah John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Goodwick. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Penguin at Folly Farm. Picture: Louisa Wheeler (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Tenby. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
