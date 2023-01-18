A 36-year-old man has appeared in court following a burglary at a town centre butcher's shop at the weekend.

Joshua Spicer of Long Mains, Monkton was arrested after the incident at Andrew Rees Butchers in High Street, Narberth on Saturday, January 14.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to breaking into the premises and stealing meat, clothing and stationery of an unknown value.

The court made Spicer the subject of a year-long community order with rehabilitation activity and fined him £40 with a surcharge of £114 and £5 compensation.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not make an order for costs due to Spicer having spent a night in the cells after he was arrested.