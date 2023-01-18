A social club to help people feel less isolated in their community has started the new year with a sing-song session in the warm and comfortable surroundings of Narberth RFC's lounge bar.

The Living Memory Group was set up by Narberth and Whitland Rotary in conjunction with committee members of the rugby club.

It provides stimulation and social contact for people of any age who may - through medical, physical or family circumstances - feel isolated in the community.

District Governor-elect Mary Adams and her husband Huw fly the flag for Wales in the USA. (Image: Narberth and Whitland Rotary)

Founding member, Rotarian Mary Adams gave her apologies because she is currently in America as part of a world-wide delegation of 500 Rotarians who will each be a District Governor from July 1, 2023.

The latest event featured The Elderlys, a small band of musicians who provided musical accompaniment for a singing session.

Led by vocalist Huw Jones with guitarists David Thomas and Phil Garrod - all Whitland choristers - they were joined by Cyril Thomas and Andrew Tomsett on drums and accordion.

Songs were chosen by the audience from a book of over 50 well known numbers such as Waltzing Matilda, Living Doll, Ma, He’s Making Eyes at Me, I Love You Because and Danny Boy.

The Living Memory Group meetings from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Narberth Rugby Club take place on the first and third Thursday of the month. The next meeting will be on February 2.