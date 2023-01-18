Tenby Camera Club’s first competition of 2023 was the second Open Competition, held on January 12.

Paul Branchflower from the Mumbles was welcomed to judge the 16 prints and 24 digital entries.

He had the task of scrutinising a wide selection of material from bee-eaters and ballerinas to bluebottles.

Charlie Kidd's Ballerina in Blue took Gold in the digital category. (Image: Charlie Kidd)

Paul took great care in his critique, maintaining a positive and encouraging style throughout. He was generous with his hints and tips on possible improvements to an image.

There were several new members who entered for the first time with promising results.

In the prints category, Cheryl Hewitt was given the Gold award for her Razorbills Sharing image.

The Silver was awarded to Jan Sullivan with Watching and Waiting, while Dave Bolton took Bronze with Tenby Lifeboat Mayday Call.

In the digital section, the Gold award was won by Charlie Kidd with The Ballerina in Blue.

Charlie also won the Silver with Two Jays Sharing. The Bronze was awarded to Rob Cox and Puffin in the Daisies.

For more information, see www.tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org