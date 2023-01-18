Wintry showers are set to bring further disruption from ice and snow in Pembrokeshire, the Met Office has warned.

An extended yellow weather warning comes after the region saw freezing temperatures and snow overnight, and has been issued for between 12:00 (UTC) on Wednesday, 18 January, and 12:00 (UTC) on Thursday, 19 January.

It covers large parts of west Wales, including neighbouring Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers will affect the warning area, these falling as a mix of rain and hail near coasts, and sleet and snow inland at times, mainly overnight.

"This will lead to some temporary snow accumulations at low levels, whilst higher ground of Northern Ireland and Wales in particular, could see a further 2-5 cm of snow.

"For most parts of the warning area, however, ice will be the main hazard.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

The regions of Wales covered by the Met Office weather warning are: Blaenau Gwent; Bridgend; Caerphilly; Cardiff; Carmarthenshire; Ceredigion; Conwy; Denbighshire; Flintshire; Gwynedd; Merthyr Tydfil; Monmouthshire; Neath Port Talbot; Newport; Pembrokeshire; Powys; Rhondda Cynon Taf; Swansea; Torfaen; Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, northwest England and southwest Scotland



Wednesday 1200 – Thursday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2023

BBC Weather reported: "Wednesday morning will see largely cloudy skies, little sunshine and snow showers. More sunny breaks will develop in the afternoon but the odd snow shower might linger into the evening.

"This evening will see patchy cloud lingering, clear spells and showers bringing a mix of sleet and snow. Turning drier and clearer towards dawn.

"Thursday morning will see plenty of sunshine, a few patches of nighttime cloud and the odd snow shower for some. Turning drier in the afternoon with largely sunny skies for all."