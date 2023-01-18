A pioneering doctor has been honoured for his dedicated service to patients who have Parkinson’s in Pembrokeshire.

Dr Biju Mohamed, a consultant geriatrician at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, was the first-ever Parkinson’s UK Excellence Network Regional Lead for South Wales.

He has been presented with a special plaque by the UK Parkinson’s Excellence Network, which helps health and social care professionals provide better support for people with Parkinson's, as he steps down from the role after eight years.

The plaque was presented by Callum Hughes, service improvement adviser at Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

The Excellence Network brings together and supports health and social care professionals to share best practice, provide resources and education, and drive improvements to services for people with Parkinson’s and their families.

During his tenure, Dr Mohamed and his team have also developed a web app, and an accompanying website, www.myparkinsonsuk.org.uk, with links to Parkinson’s UK Cymru, which is full of useful information and advice for people who have the condition.

They have also developed a bespoke electronic health record and communication tool for Parkinson’s which is being rolled across to other health boards in Wales.

Dr Mohamed, 47, said: “It's been my privilege to work with Parkinson's UK for many years to spread best practice between health professionals and positively impact lives of people with Parkinson's and their loved ones.

“The key thing is that every person with Parkinson’s is different. Having met thousands of patients with Parkinson’s over the last 20 years, no two patients have the same problems and no two solutions work the same for every patient."

Callum Hughes said: “On behalf of everyone at Parkinson's UK, we'd like to express our sincere thanks to Biju for all his engagement with the UK Parkinson's Excellence Network.

“His contributions over the years have been invaluable and we appreciate all his efforts a great deal.

"Biju and his team will continue to support people with Parkinson's and their families in his role with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and we look forward to working closely with him to drive improvements."