A St Clears pensioner has been sent to prison due to a ‘flagrant disregard’ for people, their property and court orders.

Emrys Phillips, 73, of Lon Las, Pwll Trap, was jailed by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 12 after admitting two offences.

He admitted that on January 10 in St Clears, he made off from a taxi without paying.

He also admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order which was put in place by the court on August 11 when he acted in an anti-social manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was jailed for 16 weeks due to a ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’ and a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders.

He also had to pay £20 compensation and £85 costs.