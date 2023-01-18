SIX Ceredigion schools are closed today, Wednesday, 18 January, due to snow and icy conditions.

Ceredigion County Council has confirmed that Ysgol Bro Pedr, Ysgol Henry Richard, Ysgol Rhos Helyg - both sites, Ysgol y Dderi, Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn and Ysgol Gynradd Felinfach are all closed.

"Due to the weather and to ensure everyone's safety, the school will be closed today," read a statement from Ysgol Bro Pedr, Lampeter.

"Work will be provided on Teams. Apologies for any inconvenience."

Ceredigion residents are being urged to take care, due to the snow and ice.

"The Council treated the primary routes overnight and will be assessing the situation this morning," said a council spokesperson.

"The public are advised to exercise extreme caution and care."

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are experiencing extremely dangerous road conditions right across our force area.

"Please only travel if necessary and please plan extra time into your journey. Thank you and drive safely."

Meanwhile an extended yellow weather warning comes after the region saw freezing temperatures and snow overnight, and has been issued for between 12:00 (UTC) on Wednesday, 18 January, and 12:00 (UTC) on Thursday, 19 January.

It covers large parts of west Wales, including neighbouring Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers will affect the warning area, these falling as a mix of rain and hail near coasts, and sleet and snow inland at times, mainly overnight.

"This will lead to some temporary snow accumulations at low levels, whilst higher ground of Northern Ireland and Wales in particular, could see a further 2-5 cm of snow.

"For most parts of the warning area, however, ice will be the main hazard.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."