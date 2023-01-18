With the Met Office's current yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of Wales, a 'stay safe' message has gone out from the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Each year, the service attends hundreds of road traffic collisions and is calling on all residents to take extra care when driving in these conditions.

Wintry weather conditions create different driving hazards, but making some simple changes to driving habits can reduce the likelihood of being involved in a collision.

Road users should bear the following points in mind when making journeys:

• Check weather forecasts and traffic news regularly

• Increase the gap between you and the vehicle in front, you may need up to ten times the normal distance for braking

• Check your tyre condition, tread depth and pressure of all tyres including the spare tyre

• Keep your windscreen clear and regularly top-up your washer bottle with screen wash, keep windows and mirrors thoroughly demisted and clear of ice and snow.

As well as the potential hazards caused by lower temperatures, some areas are still experiencing flooding as rivers continue to respond to recent heavy rainfall.

Drivers are urged to avoid attempting to cross flooded roads in any vehicle and to be aware of the dangers as they encounter standing water while driving without much warning.

As well as treacherous driving conditions, it’s also important to be aware of the potential risks in the home during colder weather.

Across the UK, around 5,000 fires a year are caused by faulty electric blankets, while another 12,000 fires happen within chimneys. Taking time to consider home winter safety and the additional risks present will help safeguard those from potential dangers.

Some may feel more isolated during the winter months and may struggle to know which way to turn when it comes to staying safe.

The fire servicedcan offer help to those people in the community through a free Safe and Well visit.

More information on these visits, as well as how to book one, can be found by visiting the fire service's website or by calling 0800 169 1234.

Further information on winter safety can be found on the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service website.