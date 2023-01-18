MOTORISTS across the region are being urged to drive with caution amid an extended weather warning for snow and ice.

Carmarthenshire County Council says it has been out all night on Tuesday, 18 January, treating primary routes, and crews were gritting secondary routes on Wednesday morning.

"We have snow and icy roads in many parts of the county, making driving conditions difficult," said a council statement.

"We will continue to monitor the weather forecast and respond accordingly. Please take care on the roads and be mindful of changing conditions.

"All refuse/recycling crews are out today; however, some areas in the North East are problematic due to the icy conditions.

"Please leave your waste our and we will be around to collect when road conditions allow.

"Due to conditions at the site, Wernddu Recycling Centre is currently closed. We will review the situation throughout the day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Our gritters have been out all night treating primary routes. Crews are now gritting secondary routes."

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said the force was experiencing dangerous road conditions right across the force's area.

"Please only travel if necessary and please plan extra time into your journey. Thank you and drive safely," it stated.

Wintry showers are set to bring further disruption from ice and snow in Carmarthenshire overnight, the Met Office has warned.

An extended yellow weather warning comes after the region saw freezing temperatures and snow overnight, and has been issued for between 12:00 (UTC) on Wednesday, 18 January, and 12:00 (UTC) on Thursday, 19 January.

It covers large parts of west Wales, including Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers will affect the warning area, these falling as a mix of rain and hail near coasts, and sleet and snow inland at times, mainly overnight.

"This will lead to some temporary snow accumulations at low levels, whilst higher ground of Northern Ireland and Wales in particular, could see a further 2-5 cm of snow.

"For most parts of the warning area, however, ice will be the main hazard.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."