Vehicle crashes and temporary road closures have been reported in Ceredigion following the snowy and icy conditions on the county’s roads.

Ceredigion County Council is warning residents to take care today due to the snow and ice.

It added: “The council treated the primary routes overnight and will be assessing the situation this morning.

The public are advised to exercise extreme caution and care. Several schools across the county are closed today, 18.01.2023 due to bad weather.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has warned drivers to only travel if necessary and please plan extra time into your journey.

“We are experiencing extremely dangerous road conditions right across our force area, particularly in Powys. Please only travel if necessary and please plan extra time into your journey. Thank you and drive safely.

“Please take extra care whilst driving today as road conditions are treacherous and we are dealing with a number of collisions. Plan extra time into your journey and only drive if it is necessary. Thank you and stay safe.”

Members of Ceredigion Community Travel Alerts have reported many incidents in the county this morning.

Shelagh Yeomans said: “Lorry slid off road near Llanddewi Brefi turn on A485. Two other lorries ‘waiting’ behind, unable to pass, and traffic stacking up both ways. Slithery on slopes.

"Drivers being patient but could take a while to clear. We turned round and came home.”

Michelle Manley had an unfortunate experience with the treacherous conditions in the north of the county, near Llanilar.

She posted: “Just come off the road - wasn’t going fast! You can just see the Llanilar sign in this pic. sorry Mr sign but I’m sure glad you were there as I thought I was going in the river!”

Tracy Higgins reported the hill coming out of Penrhiwllan towards Horeb is very slippery, while Terry Salmon said: “Traffic at a standstill going south of Llanon steady slowish flow going towards Aberystwyth.”

The situation in Cwmsychpant was a little easier.

Linda Jenkins said: “Main road through Cwmsychpant bit slushy but cars are travelling.”

Lampeter saw some very snowy scenes, with 4x4 owner Tom Mellars offering help for those in difficulty: “If anyone is struggling to get any essentials today around the outskirts of Lampeter I can offer a delivery service with my 4x4 for fuel money.”

Cala Howard said roads in the north were “like a sheet of ice”.

“Be very, very careful from Penglais hill to railway bridge on the way to bow street. It's like a complete sheet of ice. People are struggling massively going down and coming up.

“We've just had to turn around as it's like a sheet of ice.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion has been issued by the Met Office, which stated: “Another cold, frosty and in places icy start alongside further sunny spells and wintry showers, falling as snow at times, particularly over high ground.

“Showers most widespread in the west. Windier than recent days, especially around coasts and in showers. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

For tonight, 18 January, it added: “Wintry showers and strong winds continuing through the first half of the evening. Winds ease overnight, although further showers, especially in the north and west. Cold, with a frost returning. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

The B4337 both ways is currently closed due to accident and snow from Talsarn to Cross Inn, the Tivyside Advertiser traffic page reports; as of 11.06am today, 18 January.