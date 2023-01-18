Plans to develop one of Pembrokeshire's key waterside sites continues to gain momentum with the complete redevelopment of the former Gelliswick Bay caravan park.

The 40-acre site has lain dormant for many years but now locals are eager to see it re-instated as an important asset in the Hubberston and Hakin communities.

This Saturday, January 21, locals are being invited to a public meeting where the proposals will be outlined in full and people can take part in a candid discussion before the final community asset transfer is submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The project is being spearheaded by the Hubberston and Hakin Community Forum, chaired by David Warrell.

“I remember cycling around the site as a boy and the thought of seeing it being redeveloped and utilised once again for the benefit of this whole area is fantastic,” he said.

“We're doing it for our future generations, and the project is seen as a direct, almost providential opportunity to create and support future community needs.”

The Forum has already made substantial inroads into upgrading and improving the community through a range of projects including the complete refurbishment of the community centre, improvements to the school playground, further improvement to the rugby club kitchens and the secured freehold of the football pitch.

Now it hopes to expand into the former Gelliswick caravan park by developing a quality holiday park comprising log cabins, shepherd huts, glamping and camping facilities and a site for touring caravans.

The phased project will extend to the introduction of woodland walks, sports areas, coffee shop facilities, and workshops, as well as a resource centre for local organisations, associations, and schools.

There will also be a dedicated green space for the communities’ wellbeing, with eco-therapy courses and opportunities for rural crafts.

A large proportion of the society’s profits will be reinvested into local organisations in the community, with some profits held back to ensure future investment.

“This really is a unique opportunity to create a long-lasting, sustainable and community-led investment platform that can focus on the redevelopment of our beloved communities,” added David Warrell.

"We want to ensure that there is a legacy for future generations to reap the rewards so that our communities will flourish for years to come."

The public meeting takes place at Pembrokeshire Yacht Club, Gelliswick, this Saturday at 11am.

To register your interest in attending email hello@gelliswickbay.wales or text 07731 119846.