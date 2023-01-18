A motorist who faces a prison sentence for driving whilst disqualified broke down in court, went on his knees and begged the district judge for bail.

“Please, please don’t send me to prison! Please!” Louis Smith beseeched District Judge Mark Leighton, who was sitting in for magistrates at Haverfordwest court earlier this week.

“I’m on holiday and my three kids are outside with my girlfriend and I’ve got to get them back to Birmingham”

When asked by District Judge Leighton how they would be travelling home, Smith replied “On the bus.”

Smith was arrested last Friday, January 13, as he drove his Seat Leon along the A477 at Broadmoor.

As a result of a defective light, police stopped the vehicle to question the driver.

“They smelt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle and also from him,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

But when officers asked the driver his name, Smith provided them with false information.

Subsequent investigations by the officers confirmed that it was in fact Louis Smith, 34, of Fordfield Road, Birmingham. They also discovered that Smith is a disqualified driver who has been ordered off the roads until August 2, 2024.

Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers also informed District Judge Leighton that Smith has 24 previous convictions, the majority of which are for driving offences extending back to 2001. He has been disqualified from driving on five previous occasions.

After pleading guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without third party insurance and of possessing cannabis, Smith was told that he faces a custodial sentence.

But following his desperate plea to the District Judge, he was granted unconditional bail and must return to Haverfordwest magistrates court next Tuesday, January 24, for sentence. He could face up to 12 weeks in custody.