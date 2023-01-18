Local children have raised more than £600 for a much-loved Pembrokeshire dinner lady diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Sharon Marks was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the end of last year.

Since then the community has rallied round, raising money to support her and her family with legal costs, a dietary regime which will give her the best chance and also helping her and her two sons, Rhys and Morgan, to tick things off their bucket list.

Sharon said that seeing the lovely pupils at Llanychllwydog had given her a huge emotional boost. (Image: Llanychllwydog)

Sharon had been working as a dinner lady at Ysgol Llanychllwdog before her diagnosis.

She was very popular with both children and staff who appreciated her caring out-going nature and her willingness to learn words of Welsh and incorporate them into lunchtimes.

The children at the school have raised £623.50 through a sponsored bouncy castle bounce.

READ MORE:

“Sharon had only been with us a short time as dinner lady but has made a huge impression on the children and they wanted to help,” said teacher Ruth Evans.

“A huge thank you once again to the Gwaun Valley community for supporting the children in their efforts in raising the funds,”

Cat’s Bouncy Castles at Letterston gave the school a discounted price on the bouncy castle hire, because it was a fundraiser for Sharon, and the children gave it their all.

The total, which will be used to support Sharon and her family was presented to her at the end of last term.

To support Sharon and her family click here.

“The donation will mean I can continue to follow my desire to use natural healing alongside western traditional treatment,” said Sharon.

“I can continue to purchase an array of immune boosting vitamins and follow my path of trying to detoxify my body after chemo.

Sharon was amazed by the amoun the pupils raised to support her. (Image: Ysgol Llanychllwydog)

“I’m on a sick note from work without pay so this money takes the money worries away too.”

Sharon added that the emotional support she felt when she visited the school to see all the pupils had given her an extra boost in her fight against cancer.

“I was absolutely shocked at how much they raised,” she said.