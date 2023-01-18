A Milford Haven woman must pay £140 for failing to attend appointments with the probation service.

Deborah Watts, of Blackbridge Crescent appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 18.

She admitted missing appointments with the probation service on November 18 and December 6.

The court heard that Watts, 35, had been handed down a community order for assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and assault by beating.

The 12-month community order had an unpaid work component, which has been suspended after Watts suffered a bereavement.

Julie Norman for the probation service heard that the loss had ‘derailed’ Watts.

However there were two planned office appointments that she had missed which put her in breach of the order. This was her first breach.

“I understand that you have had some difficult circumstances, that has mitigated against your breach,” said district judge Mark Layton.

“However if you are before the court for a second breach the court can send you to prison. Try to get to the grips with the order.”

Watson was fined £80 and ordered to pay £60 costs.